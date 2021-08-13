Sonora ISD is headed back to school

SONORA, Texas- Sonora ISD students are enjoying their last weekend of summer as they prepare to return to school on Monday, August 16th. This is not the first time Sonora ISD students are heading back to the classroom. They returned to in person learning after the first six weeks of the 2020 school year.

Superintendent Michael Kissire says the students and teachers are fully aware of covid protocols. He adds they are doubling up on sanitizing and even students learned last year how to disinfect their desks.

Sonora ISD was approved to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student this school year. Kissire points out that healthy meals are vital to a child’s education and he’s excited to give them every opportunity to succeed.

House Bill 4545 will also be implemented at Sonora ISD to help any student that may be struggling academically. State lawmakers want teachers to provided additional instruction to students who may not have done well on standardized testing based on spring test scores. Funds to pay teachers for before and after school tutoring have also been allocated in the district.