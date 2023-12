SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eden Bulldogs took on Rocksprings on day two of play in the Sonora Bank and Trust Tournament, Friday afternoon.

Jayden Recio, Ezra Gamboa, and Gharitt Cogbill were key in keeping the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth quarter but Rocksprings would outscore Eden.

The Bulldogs fall to Rocksprings 74-36 on day two of play and await their seeding for day three.