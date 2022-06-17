Angelo Solar LLC is one step closer to building its’ new solar farm off of FM288, between Grape Creek and Buffalo Heights.

“What it is is a solar farm is a photovoltaic energy, so it takes the sun and converts it to AC,” Rick Bacon, County Commissioner for Precinct 3, said.

The County Court approved two requests. One for more $262,303,270 for improvements for the solar energy facility and $70,000,000 for improvements related to the battery storage facility. Bacon said the company requested the amounts separately to avoid conflicts due to different construction dates.

“It’s about 1,700 acres and they will be producing about 174 mega watts when it’s fully operational, Bacon said.

The battery storage will be utilized at night.

“You know, solars don’t work at night and so they can store it and put it onto the grid it helps them as far as when they can put power out on the systems,” Bacon said.

The solar farm will bring in more jobs, economic opportunity, and help tackle climate change. Bacon said it will also bring in more revenue the county wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

“So with those payments that money comes in, so we are not having to increase taxes to the property taxes because this will be new revenue that will come in each year,” Bacon said.

Construction will begin in March of 2023. Bacon said the company expects the project to be complete 14 months after construction begins.