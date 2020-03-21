Social distancing difficult in US grocery stores

People shopping in face masks unable to find toilet paper is the new normal at many grocery stores in America.

At a ShopRite in Paramus, New Jersey, signs asked shoppers to stay six feet apart from one another to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, but it was impossible to check out at the cash registers and follow that rule.

Further state-mandated social distancing measures are likely over the weekend to combat COVID-19, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

There are nearly 900 positive cases in the state and 11 deaths.

Items like toilet paper have become the ultimate symbol of panic buying.

Many people are buying sports drinks to assist with hydration in case of flu.

Signs at the ShopRite informed shoppers “All Sales Are Final…We will not accept returns on items purchased during the state of emergency.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.