Snyder Police Department urges residents to stay indoors, lock doors, after inmate escapes

UPDATE: 11:41 A.M. – According to the Snyder Police Department, “The All Clear has been given. The escaped inmate is in custody. The inmate had escaped from Mitchell County and stolen the vehicle from there. He left the vehicle around Avenue A and 35th Street. Due to a quick response from Law Enforcement, the inmate is now in custody.”

The following is a message posted by the Snyder Police Department on their Facebook page.

“Snyder Alert Message. Please lock your doors and stay inside. There has been an escape of a dangerous inmate in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street. Stay indoors and away from windows. If someone tries to enter your home call 911 immediately. Stay inside until you receive an all clear message. The Snyder Police Department and other agencies will be in the area.”

Photo courtesy of Snyder PD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.