Smokey Bear 75th birthday

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The longest running public service celebrates 75 years and counting.

Texas A&M Forest Services Wildland Urban Interface Specialist, Robyn Griffith said, ” So that, ‘the’ part was put in for a song. Back whenever they were trying to put together a little theme song for Smokey the Bear, they needed and extra syllable and ‘the’ just became that extra word. So, his actual name is Smokey Bear and people get confused because that has been a popular term for a long time.”

The San Angelo State Park hosted a birthday party for our friendly friend Smokey Bear. Many volunteers joined together to make the event possible.

“It’s really important so we can continue to spread his message. It’s been a really successful message for the last 75 years and we hope to keep it that way. We are in some pretty high fire danger right now. So if we keep remembering his rule, ‘Only you can prevent wildfires.’ Hopefully we’ll reduce the number that we got in the area.”

So whether you pronounce his name Smokey Bear or Smokey the Bear, he still conveys his important message to everyone who knows him. “Remember, only you can prevent forest fires.”