Small Business Administration aid loan

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Last weeks winter weather caused power outages, property damages, and a lot of stress for San Angelo residents and all of Texas. Small business owners were especially impacted after many had to close and throw out product when refrigeration went out.



Early Monday, FEMA and the Small Business Administration declared aid for some counties in Texas. Though Tom Green County and San Angelo weren’t on the initial list of places able to apply for the aid loan, they were added during the day. The SBA expects to see more counties added as more individuals apply.

David Erickson, with the Small Business Development Center here in San Angelo, says, “Part of our service area as the disaster is declared, we’ll help those small businesses and non-profits if they’re eligible, to fill out the application – to get the information together so they can upload the application”



For more information on the aid loan through FEMA and the SBA, visit: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/tom-green-county-approved-for-individual-fema-assistance/