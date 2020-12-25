Slow speed chase ends in the arrest of local group home caregiver harboring missing Alzheimer’s patient

SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/25/20) – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, Jimmy Bradford, the 74-year-old man who was reported missing from a Daybreak group home located in the 5800 block of Davenport Drive on Christmas Eve, was located following a bizarre vehicle chase with the group home’s employee early this morning.

Terrance Harris

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle Alert around 12:00 a.m. for Bradford, who went missing from the home around 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Also missing from the home was staff member Terrance Harris, 37, along with the company’s van, a 2018 Kia Sedona.

Several hours after the alert was issued, officers located the Kia Sedona traveling on Arden Road. A traffic stop was initiated; however, the vehicle’s driver refused to stop and a lengthy slow-speed pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as Harris, crashed into several private fences and nearly ran over two patrol officers before crashing out near the intersection of 19th and Magdalen.

Below is video footage of where the vehicle pursuit ended.

Source: Meagan Pittman, employee of DayBreak

Harris was taken into custody without further incident. Bradford was located inside uninjured.

Harris was arrested for Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle and Criminal Mischief. Additional charges may be pending the outcome of this ongoing Investigation.

