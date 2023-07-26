SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The popular skate park in downtown San Angelo was set ablaze the same day it received approval from the city to improve deteriorating equipment, but here is how you can help.

According to Skate Angelo, the fire was started after a firework was thrown into one of the major ramps within the park. The inside of the ramp was insulated with sound-deafening foam that is highly flammable, causing the ramp to go up in flames in seconds. According to Kevin Little of Skate Angelo, the damaged ramp was one of the least damaged obstacles within the park and now, it’s gone.

The ramp is still salvageable and repairs can be made with the help of the city. They are working to get it cleaned up so it can have the foam insulation applied & the outer coating added.

This act of vandalism goes much deeper than just the added financial burden which has now set the group back even further from their goal of fixing up the skate park.

“It also affects the public perception of the skating community in general,” said Little, “We try so hard to show that skating is a healthy activity that teaches you determination and perseverance and is an alternative to the many vices that kids encounter these days.”

Skate Angelo is going to be responsible for footing the bill despite the city’s support of the project since the city’s budget is ‘stretched thin until next year’ according to their Facebook post.

“Sadly, our biggest hurdle is the money that we need to repair, the park is not within their current budget for the year, so we are having to raise the money ourselves, with the help and support from our local community & businesses, ” said Little.

Skate Angelo is asking for the community’s help with volunteers and donations.

“If anyone would like to volunteer with goods, materials or donations, anything and everything would be greatly appreciated!” said Little.

They will be hosting a fundraiser skate event at the Riverside Skatepark next Saturday, August 5th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will consist of contests for the best tricks, skateboarding and inline skating as well as taking donations and raising money to repair the skate park located on Veterans Memorial Dr., in Downtown San Angelo off the Concho River.

According to Little, the foundations are starting to crack and need to be resurfaced, some of the metal obstacles are deteriorating and showing holes and others just need to be replaced in full as their deterioration could pose serious injuries to users of the park.

“Our local skaters deserve to have a skatepark that is as safe to ride as possible, ” said Little. “The activity of skating is dangerous as it is, without having to worry about the conditions of a damaged park.”

The group’s fundraising goal is $120,000 to replace the entire skate park, which is now two decades old.

“Our skatepark is a second home for many skaters,” said Little, “it is a place where we go when the stresses of life can be overwhelming and we need a place to relieve our stress in the form of a positive and for the most part healthy physical activity. Aside from the normal scrapes & bruises that is!”

Currently, the group is accepting donations through Cash App ($SicUrethane), Paypal (sicurethane@gmail.com) & Venmo at @SicUrethane until an on-profit bank account with an area foundation has been set up courtesy of the city.

For those interested in volunteering email skateangelotx@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/skateangelo & on Instagram at @skateangelotx .