Single vehicle crash in Sutton Co. leaves one dead

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A single vehicle crash in Sutton Co. leaves one person injured and another dead. A 2015 Ford F-150 was involved in a single vehicle accident just north of Sonora on US 277.

Kenneth Greenwood of Fort Worth, Texas was killed in the accident, while the driver, Wesley Harrison, was injured with non-incapacitating injuries.

For an unknown reason the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert.

The vehicle traveled back across the roadway to the east bar ditch were it rolled over several times ejecting the unrestrained passenger. The driver was transported to Lillian Hudspeth Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The ejected passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Sutton County Justice of the Peace.