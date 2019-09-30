Shrimpfest 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Rotary Club held their annual ‘Shrimpfest’ at Kirby Park on Saturday.

The event allows the community to come together and enjoy all-you-can-eat shrimp (plus the fixings), for a good cause.

Every year, the club chooses a local charity to donate the proceeds to. This year, the ‘Shrimpfest’ beneficiary was Meals for the Elderly, a local non-profit that delivers hot meals to over 700 seniors and home-bound individuals in Tom Green and Runnels Counties.

“It’s an event that doesn’t require that much energy. The whole club participates and we have the same members that have been doing it for quite some time. We are here to serve, and this year we are serving the elderly,” said Francis Jelensperger.

‘Shrimpfest’ is the San Angelo Rotary Club’s main event of the year and has been around for 41 years.