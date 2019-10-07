Shots fired investigation leads to arrest, multiple charges for 25-year-old man

The San Angelo Police Department says just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, officers were dispatched to West 22nd and North Farr after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Shortly after that, dispatchers got a call about a man who was armed and waving a gun in the air at MLK Park which is located at 2121 Martin Luther King Blvd. When police arrived, some witnesses pointed out the armed man’s location.

Officers say the suspect then ducked behind a nearby vehicle and appeared to be throwing something away. Police found and detained Rhyheme Talton, 25. Police say Talton had a Glock ammunition magazine in his pocket and officers found a Glock firearm on the sidewalk a few minutes after detaining Talton. Police also found the Black SUV Talton was reported to be driving. It was running and unoccupied.

Police say Talton appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for public intoxication, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The last charge was added after police found a bag of Xanax in his sock.