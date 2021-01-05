Shots fired at Border Patrol Agents near Brackettville, Texas after a vehicle pursuit

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Customs and Border Protection provided the following information about a vehicle pursuit and shots fired incident over the weekend:

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas – Smugglers fired several rounds at Border Patrol agents during a lengthy vehicle pursuit, Jan. 3.

Early Sunday morning, Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a suspected alien smuggler on Ranch Road 334 near Brackettville. The driver subsequently pulled over and fired a weapon at agents from the vehicle before driving away. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV was spiked by local law enforcement partners in Real County and, when the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled on foot.

A female suspected smuggler and several illegal aliens were located inside the cab of the vehicle arrested. The male driver, a citizen of Mexico was tracked through the brush and later arrested without incident.

“Thanks to our agents and law enforcement partners, these violent offenders are now behind bars,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “Acts such as these highlight the importance of border security and the dangers we face daily, and I am grateful no one was injured.”

Both smugglers face charges of Assault on a Federal Agent and 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling.

In total, six illegal aliens were apprehended and processed per CBP guidelines.

Neither Border Patrol agents nor members of the public were injured during the pursuit. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene and the incident is under investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.

