Shortage on donations and kettle bell ringers this holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A tradition that has gone on for decades, the sound of kettle bells are back for the holidays. The Salvation Army is known for its Red Kettle Campaign but this year donations and bell ringers are in short supply.

“We really need help this year,” said Danielle Chappell, office coordinator for The Salvation Army.

In a typical year the salvation army collects around $100,000 for other initiatives to give back to the community but because volunteers are few and far between, donations are below the average with only 3 weeks lefts in the campaign…Major Angel Calderon says every dollar is important for the community.

“The Salvation Army has six weeks in the year for our fundraising campaign. The pretty cool thing about this campaign is that every single dollar that people donate .86 cents we use in the community of San Angelo,” said Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Angel Calderon.

If you can’t volunteer, there are paid positions open. Chappell says it important that they get ringers out at store fronts because the money collected is used for more than just the holidays.

“Every year the kettles have contributed to the funding of the Salvation Army year round without that money we wouldn’t be able to have a lot of programs,” Chappell added.

Bell Ringer Michael Sarapia tells he has been helping the Salvation army for the last 11 years.

“I think other people should get involved because we are going through COVID-19 and people are in need around Christmas time,” said Sarapia.

If you would like to sign up to be a ringer, you can click the link below for more information.

The Salvation Army Sign Up www.registeroring.com or contact 325-655-6981.