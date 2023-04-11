SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo recently posted on its Facebook page regarding two lost cows who had been found wandering San Angelo.

The two brown cows were found in the 200 block of S. Bell St. on April 10, 2023, and are currently in the care of the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

If these animals belong to you or someone you know please contact the shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit us at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.

Animal Services is open at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.