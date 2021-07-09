Shopping Extravaganza supporting small businesses with a Christmas twist

San Angelo, Texas — The Christmas holiday is months away, but at Sunset Mall some vendors are bringing the holiday a little early with something to look forward to this weekend. It’s the fifth annual Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza. Heather Lugar, the event’s coordinator, says the extravaganza is an opportunity to shop and celebrate local businesses with Christmas twist.

While December is all about shopping and the Christmas spirit, for five years now Heather Lugar has brought Christmas to July through this shopping extravaganza.

“It’s definitely grown and every year we have different types of vendors,” Heather Lugar the Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza Coordinator said. “So it’s, it’s never the same and it’s always wonderful to meet new people.”

According to Heather Lugar, the idea to support local businesses, during a less shop crazy time, came to fruition after a brief talk.

“Before Christmas in July, I had a jewelry Expo at the mall and I think we were just brainstorming at another event and that just kind of came up,” Lugar said.

The road to this extravaganza took partnership, but the relationships Lugar built through the years makes the event come together each time.

“I stay in touch with them and have their contact and then sometimes they know somebody that just started a business, and they would like to do it,” Lugar said. “It all just comes together, every day just working on it, little bit by little bit.”

This go around 28 vendor slots are filled with local businesses, many who are entrepreneurs who got their business started during the heat of the pandemic.

“A lot of people decided they wanted to start their own business from home and have a little side gig, maybe they were really passionate about crafting, maybe making jewelry or woodwork, and they really were able to bring that dream alive,” Lugar said. “So, I want to support that and I know our community wants to as well.”

At the end of the day supporting the small and local businesses in San Angelo is that the what the fifth annual Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza is all about.

“I love that about San Angelo, that we always come together to support our small businesses and just getting the kids out and having this family, community event,” Lugar said.

Event times and details:

The fifth annual Christmas In July Shopping Extravaganza will be held at the Sunset Mall on July 10, 2021,

Anyone can come shop with local vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will arrive and be ready for pictures at noon.