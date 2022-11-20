AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The average cost for a Thanksgiving feast in 2022 is 20% higher than in 2021, according to the 37th annual cost survey from the Farm Bureau, which may leave some families scrambling to find ways to cut costs ahead of the holiday season.

As noted by the Farm Bureau report, a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people in 2022 was estimated to cost about $64, around 20% higher than 2021’s average of just over $53. The informal survey used to make the report included data from across the country and prices for turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, in quantities to serve a family of 10 with leftovers.

via the American Farm Bureau Federation

A 16-pound turkey in 2022 also cost more, at an average of $29. In comparison, as noted by the bureau, a 16-pound turkey in 2021 cost around $24. However, bureau “volunteer shoppers” that gathered data to compile the price report did so during the latter half of October, so the bureau noted that market and availability changes leading up to Thanksgiving mean customers who hadn’t yet bought a turkey may be able to find one at a lower cost than the $29 average. Further, regional variations on average prices noted that the total cost of an average Thanksgiving feast was the lowest in the South, which could point to generally lower prices for some customers geographically.

The Farm Bureau report cited general inflation and supply chain disruptions as major contributing factors to the price increase. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, consumer price reports from October showed modest improvement from September, but grocery costs have overall remained significantly higher than in 2021, especially for staples such as butter and flour.

However, the Farm Bureau noted that its price report was based on prices that didn’t consider coupons or special deals. In that case, customers may still be able to lessen the sting of the price increases through different promotions and cost-saving strategies. For instance, as suggested by economists and contributors to resources like “Living on the Cheap,” a few strategies include:

Buying shelf-stable or freezer grocery items on sale in November to last through the holiday season;

Buying whole produce or bulk bags of frozen produce;

Buying generic-brand items;

Comparison-shopping on turkeys;

Keeping tabs on free turkey deals or other BOGO promotions;

Checking local stores such as Walmart, which announced it will keep prices on Thanksgiving staples the same as in 2021 or weekly sales flyers from stores such as Whole Foods.

Further holiday deals and strategies can also be found through resources like BestReviews.

