ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Gun safety has always been at the forefront of conversations for many Texans year round. Especially with the mass shootings the country has seen over the years.

Laws concerning the second amendment are constantly being challenged.

Heart of Texas Shooting Center Chief Officer Eric Nutt wants everyone to know how to properly use guns, regardless of how you may feel.

“We teach a variety of classes. Everything from a new shooter class on the front end, to for people who have never-ever touched a firearm before, all the way through defensive shooting for people who might be in a violent encounter and need to know what they need to know to be able to survive those next 3 to 5 seconds,” says Nutt.

The 3 crucial skills to folow when it comes to operating a gun, according to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“Always keep your firearm pointed at safe direction, always keep your finger off the trigger till you’re ready to shoot it, always keep it unloaded until you’re ready to use the firearm,” declares Nutt.

If you find yourself intimidated by guns like I was, having an instructor you can trust makes the process less daunting.

Especially if you can attend an all women’s course.

“We like the class because it allows women to develop that confidence, develop that defensive mindset that says, hey, I’m not going to lay down if someone comes up and tries to victimize me. I have the ability and the willingness to do what I need to do to protect myself. And we really love giving women that level of confidence,” assures Nutt.

One huge practice he says everyone should know about guns…

“You always treat it like it’s loaded. You’re always treated with respect.”

For more information on Heart of Texas Shooting Center.