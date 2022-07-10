SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a wreck that took the life of a long-time Deputy who had been mowing his lawn during the incident.

It was originally reported that the SUV was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a curve, at which point it traveled off the road into the ditch and struck a person operating a lawn mower.

The operator of the lawn mower, identified as 71-year-old Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy James Lee of Hamshire, Texas who served in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Division was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The individual operating the vehicle that struck Deputy Lee was identified as 38-year-old Michael Miller who was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and later arrested for the following offenses: intoxicated manslaughter, a felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor. His bond is set at $250,000 for Intoxication Manslaughter and $2,500 for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Michael Miller

The investigation remains ongoing, there is no additional information available at this time.