Sheriff’s Offices seizes nearly 300lbs of hydroponic marijuana

News
Benjamin Tritsch, 29, of Houston, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail after Sheriff's deputies found nearly 300 pounds of "hydroponic marijuana" on his vehicle during a traffic stop.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 300lbs of hydroponic marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, according to a statement released this morning.

The suspect, Benjamin Tritsch, of Houston, was pulled over by a Tom Green County deputy “for a traffic violation in the area of North Grape Creek Road and U.S. Highway 87,” says the statement, “the deputy observed indicators of possible drug trafficking and requested a San Angelo Police Department Canine to assist.”

After the police canine alerted officers to the presence of drugs on Tritsch’s Ford F250, the officers began a search and discovered 197 vacuum-sealed packages of ‘hydroponic marijuana’ in the truck bed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the drugs carry a street value of “approximately $1,626,000.00”

Tritsch is charged with Felony Delivery of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds . As of this writing, Tritsch is still in custody at the Tom Green County Jail with a bond of $75,000.

