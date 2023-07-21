SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office competed against the San Angelo Police Department in a rib-eating contest for charity on Friday, July 21.

The event, dubbed the “1st Annual Battle of the Badges Rib-Eating Contest,” started at noon and saw the two first responder groups going head-to-head at the Texas Roadhouse located at 3057 W. Loop 306. There, four officers from the SAPD and four officers from the Sheriff’s Office competed for their charity of choice by gorging themselves on ribs.

“We are always more than happy to participate in friendly competitions for charity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” Richard Espinoza, public information officer for the SAPD, said.

The victory was earned one rib at a time. Video courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees and onlookers could taste the excitement in the air and were encouraged to donate to a prize pool that would be given to the winner’s charity. Texas Roadhouse also donated $500 to the total amount.

“They are out there every day risking their lives for us,” Logan Molina, local store marketer and manager of the San Angelo Texas Roadhouse, said. “We just really love trying to give back to our community, give back to those who spend their lives protecting us.”

Though both sides fought to the last bite, the Sheriff’s Office would win in the end, securing all of the event’s proceeds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas.