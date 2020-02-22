Shannon trail series concludes last winter course tomorrow morning

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Road Lizards are concluding their winter Shannon Trail Series tomorrow morning.

The final destination is at San Angelo state park at the Burkett Trailhead with both the 5k and 15k courses at hand. Participants will choose either course as a way to stay in shape and socialize within the Concho Valley community. The next series won’t begin until October.

“I expect the really big crowd,” San Angelo Board Road Lizards board member Jammie Preiser said. “We’ve had between 300 and 350 people at the first two races and this is the final race. So we’re going to have a lot of people there I imagine. We’re going to be giving out the trail series shirts.”

For more information check out the San Angelo Road Lizards website. https://www.roadlizards.org/