Shannon receives special recognition for treatment of heart attack patients

SAN ANGELO, TX – Shannon Medical Center has received an American College of Cardiology award for 2019. Shannon is one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

According to a press release issued by Shannon Medical, “the award recognizes Shannon’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Shannon has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.“

To receive the Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Shannon had to demonstrate sustained achievement in the “Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry” category for eight consecutive quarters.

In an interview with KLST News, Dr. Rudy Haddad spoke about the commitment to patients which he believes led to Shannon being awarded. “We have a very robust heart team […] here in the hospital. […] Its just really a well rounded team that offers us the ability to take care of patients who come in with chest pain which really is one of the most common diagnoses here at Shannon Medical Center and throughout the country.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates that over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.