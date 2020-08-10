Shannon receives Multiple National Awards from American Heart Association

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center recently received four awards from the American Heart Association for exceptional heart and stroke care. This is the fourth consecutive year Shannon has received the heart attack and heart failure awards, and the sixth consecutive year receiving the stroke award. These recognitions include:

Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award

Shannon received these awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Shannon consistently met specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Get with the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

Shannon earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

Get with the Guidelines- Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. Shannon earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“These awards recognize Shannon’s continued dedication to improving the quality of care for our heart attack, heart failure and stroke patients,” said Rudy Haddad, MD, Shannon Clinic Interventional Cardiologist. “These recognitions are made possible by a team of experts across our organization that is focused on the best care for our patients. We are happy to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care, and I am very proud of our team.”

Get With The Guidelines®/Mission:Lifeline® puts the unparalleled expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association® to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure the care provided to patients is aligned with the latest research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“We are pleased to recognize Shannon for their commitment to heart care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and

Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

More Stories for you

• Military Monday: Honoring fallen Marine Brian Parrello

Lance Corporal Brian Parrello’s information and photo was submitted by veteran Navy Corpsman Juan Rubio who lives in…

• 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Community gathers around Lee Middle School in light of potential name change

San Angelo residents gathered in front of Robert E. Lee Middle School to protest SAN ANGELO, Texas – Members of the…

• 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• SAISD parents must choose by Friday: send kids to school or keep them at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo school students start classes in less than two weeks and today was the deadline for…

• One suspect in custody, SAPD continues search for two additional suspects in armed robbery case

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 4, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 19th Street for the…