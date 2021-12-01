Shannon pauses mandatory vaccinations following District Court ruling

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Health Center announced they are pausing their policy that requires staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statement issued today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Shannon says the decision came after a US District Court temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from enforcing its vaccine mandate for workers.

According to the statement, vaccinations will not be required for any providers, staff, students, volunteers, or contracted staff.

“Shannon believes that vaccination effectively stops the spread of COVID and reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths from this disease and we still recommend vaccination,” said the statement. “We also value freedom of choice in making decisions for personal health. If this ruling is later overturned and we must again comply with this mandate, we will share information regarding steps for this.