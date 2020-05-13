Shannon Medical Center’s Updated Temporary Visitation Policy

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The containment of COVID-19 and the care for our patients remains our highest priority. To maintain safety for all, while also supporting the needs of our patients, we have revised visitation restrictions within our hospital facilities.

Beginning Wednesday, May 13, one designated essential visitor will be allowed within our inpatient facilities. This applies to all patients in the Emergency Department, Acute Care units, Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Surgical Services.

Following state guidelines, no visitors are allowed within Shannon’s Skilled Nursing or Behavioral Health units at this time.

Designated visitors will be screened upon entry to the facility. Any visitor screening positive for the symptoms of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Visitors are asked to bring a mask to the hospital and should wear it in common areas or while providers and staff are present in the patient’s room.

Patients at end-of-life may have a very limited number of visitors who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit. This will be coordinated with the family by the patient’s care team. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding to help prevent the potential spread of illness during this time.

Courtesy: Shannon Medical Center

