SAN ANGELO, Texas - Amid concerns over the Corona Virus and cancellation of events and classes, some turn to their faith for comfort. PaulAnn Church made the decision to live stream their worship service online before the declaration limiting public gatherings was made by the City of San Angelo.

"It is a little bit weird to be standing up and giving your service to an empty stadium or sanctuary like we have here so it’s a little bit different that’s for sure. That’s not what we do, we love to gather and have all the people together and have that energy but that’s not the situation we’re having right now so we’re having to do something different," Kirt Dauphin, Lead Pastor at PaulAnn Church said.