Shannon Medical Center: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to ages 40 and over

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 15, 2021, officials at Shannon Medical Center made the following announcement:

The Shannon COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has now expanded its eligibility criteria to include all individuals age 40 and over. The vaccine is currently available by appointment only. Those who wish to schedule their first dose of the vaccine can register and select their appointment time online at www.shannonhealth.com/covidvaccine. They may also call their physician’s office or the Shannon COVID Hotline at 844-674-2666.

Current eligibility for the vaccine includes:

anyone age 40+

anyone working at a school or childcare operation

healthcare workers and first responders

other individuals under the age of 40 with at least one of the following health conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 Diabetes

Organ Transplant

Pregnant

The Shannon Vaccine Clinic is located at Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive, in the former Bealls Department Store location. For more information, please visit www.shannonhealth.com/covidvaccine.