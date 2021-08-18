Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive to be held Wednesday, August 25th and Thursday, August 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a release from Vitalant, Blood Supply Levels continue to be very low. Vitalant is encouraging everyone to donate blood in their upcoming Blood Drive.

The Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive on August 25th and 26th and will be in the Harris Clinic, located at 220 E. Harris, east of the Hospital, in the Conference Rooms on the 4th Floor.

To donate blood, donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian, the permit form can be found at www.vitalant.org.

Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive

Wed, August 25, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Thurs, August 26, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Harris Clinic 220 E Harris (east of the hospital)

4th Floor Conference Rooms (left off of elevator)

Donors receive choice of 2 movie passes

OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate OR $10 Cafeteria Voucher

Plus Coupon courtesy of Chick Fil A

FREE COVID-19 Antibody test on all successful donations

Appointments Encouraged — Walk-ins Welcome

Call 877-258-4825 code: shannon

Appointments can also be made by

Downloading the Vitalant APP or going to donors.vitalant.org