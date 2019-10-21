Shannon Medical Center and Vitalant to hold Community Blood Drive October 23rd-24th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center and Vitalant are holding their Community Blood Drive Wednesday, October 23rd from 9:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. and on Thursday, October 24th from 7:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. at the NEW Harris Clinic, 220 E. Harris in San Angelo, Texas and the 4th Floor Conference Room #2 in Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

This time around, blood donors get a choice of 2 (two) movie pass, $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate, or $10 shamrock gift certificate, plus a Chick-fil-A Coupon for a FREE sandwich. Complete details are provided below:

Shannon Medical Center

Community Blood Drive

Public Welcome

NEW LOCATION:

Harris Clinic 220 E. Harris

New clinic at the end of ER parking lot

4th Floor Conference Room #2

Wed, Oct 23 9am – 6.30pm

Thur, Oct 24 7.30am – 5.30pm

Donors get choice of 2 Movie Passes

OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate

OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate

Plus Chick Fil A Coupon for FREE sandwich

Walkins are WELCOME

Appointments are ENCOURAGED

Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825)

Use code: shannon

www.bloodhero.com or download the Vitalant app

About Vitalant

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy: Shannon Medical Center and Vitalant