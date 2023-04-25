SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Portions of the Concho Valley have been experiencing severe weather which is forecasted to potentially continue into Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm coverage late on Tuesday, April 25, is expected to be small with the potential to reach severe levels.

The main hazards include the potential for large hail, damaging winds up to 70 mph and a low risk for tornadoes.

There is an increasing potential for severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds to develop Wednesday, April 25, in the afternoon.