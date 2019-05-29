Severe weather possible across the Concho Valley tomorrow

Tom Green County along with several other Concho Valley counties under a “ Slight Risk “ for severe weather tomorrow

Threats include large hail , damaging winds , localized flooding , frequent lightning and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Time frame according to the latest model runs as of this posting is 6:00 AM in our northern counties lasting until 10:00 AM.

Storms become more hit-and-miss throughout the afternoon hours

Areas along and north of Interstate-10 will have a higher risk of severe storms. This is due to storm development off of the dry line to the west of our region along with a cold front to our north. The frontal boundary acts as a lifting mechanism. Frontal lifting is when less dense warm air is forced to rise over cooler, denser air as a weather fronts move. In this case, convection will likely continue well into the evening. For example, the heating of the day, which causes clouds to form within the atmosphere. Available moisture, shear, convection, and a lifting mechanism are all components needed to drive severe weather. Gradual clearing returns late Wednesday night as the shortwave pushing east takes the precipitation with it.

— Timing of thunderstorms are subject to change along with the current severe weather outlook. Several new model runs will come in after this initial posting.

— Remember weather is always changing and weather models are used for guidance purposes.