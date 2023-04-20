DALLAS(KDAF)—With a cold front, scattered strong to severe storms will develop later today and continue Friday. A high risk of flooding is associated with the storm, which will have large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered strong to severe storms will develop later this morning, then increase in coverage this afternoon and evening as a slow-moving cold front and upper disturbance impact North and Central Texas. The greatest threats are large hail (some very large with discrete storms) and damaging winds to 65 mph. However, but a tornado or two can also not be ruled out…especially across eastern Central Texas into East Texas. Lastly, heavy rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts across Central and East Texas may lead to a localized flooding threat. Storm chances come to an end from west to east on Friday”.

North Texas will have heavy rainfall which may cause flooding in low-level areas. If you have to drive out, make sure to never drive into flooded roadways.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Showers and thunderstorms are expected along a cold front on Thursday afternoon into the late evening hours. While there will be a threat of severe weather, there is also a threat of heavy rainfall and some flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 2.5 inches will be possible with locally heavier amounts. There is approximately a 60% chance of some areas exceeding 2 inches of rain across our southeast counties”.

From now until Sunday, it’ll rain intermittently. While that’s happening, temperatures will fluctuate from the 60s to the 70s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A strong cool down is expected this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Low rain chances return Sunday and continue through early next week.