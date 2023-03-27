(Update: Monday, March 27, 2023, 4:10 p.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a spokesperson with the San Angelo Police Department, the roof of a building on North Chadbourne Street collapsed during a passing thunderstorm because of old fire damage inside the building. Investigators believe the damage happened years ago and did not indicate recent fires in the building.

Police said structures to either side of the building with the collapsed roof showed no evidence of structural damage. Businesses on either side of the collapse were evacuated earlier in the afternoon, however, investigators do not believe they are in any further danger.

(Monday, March 27, 2023, 2:40 p.m.) — An empty building’s roof in Downtown San Angelo has collapsed because of severe weather.

North Chadbourne, between Harris and College Road, has been completely shut down and according to staff on the scene, nearby buildings have been evacuated.