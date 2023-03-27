SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning to be in effect for Tom Green County.

The storm is moving northeast at 30 mph over US Highway 67 near the Irion County Tom Green County line. This severe thunderstorm will be near Knickerbocker around 1:40 PM, Tankersley around 1:45 PM, Twin Buttes Reservoir around 1:55 PM, Lake Nasworthy around 2:05 PM, San Angelo State Park around 2:10 PM and Goodfellow Air Force Base around 2:15 PM.

For your protection, it is recommended to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Large hail and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. The NWS informed the community that if you can hear thunder; you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Hail is expected to reach a quarter size capable of causing damage to vehicles.

