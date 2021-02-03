Seven Law Enforcement Agencies participate in search for missing San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department began investigating and initiated the search for a missing San Angelo man who is medically endangered.

SAPD issued the first Missing Endangered Person Alert for 26-year-old Kevin Minzenmayer through Nixle and social media accounts shortly after receiving the missing person report around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 and included that he was last seen by family members around 9:00 p.m. on January 29, 2021.

In a statement, the department said, “Kevin had access to a white 2005 Nissan Titan with a Texas license plate ending in 8830. He is a white male, bald with brown eyes, approximately 5’11”, and 300 lbs. Kevin was last seen wearing a light-blue or gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Kevin suffers from a chronic brain disorder that requires medication. Evidence suggests that Kevin may have recently been around area lakes and parks. If you have information about his whereabouts or if you recall seeing Kevin or the Nissan truck, please contact San Angelo Public Safety Communications at (325) 657-4315. If you encounter Kevin, please call 9-1-1 as he is in need of medical intervention.”

On the morning of February 3, 2021, the joint law enforcement agency search began. The efforts include aircraft, deputies on horseback, water craft, and law enforcement officers searching on foot.

“San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve got seven agencies out here. The Texas Department of Public Safety is helping, Homeland Security, the Game Wardens are out here in their boats running some sonar. We’ve got U.S. Customs in their aircraft, believe it or not that’s really effective,” Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna said.

Also joining in the search is the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. On their website it states, “The Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol has been in service since 1990. Originally utilized as a search and rescue unit, the Mounted Patrol has evolved into a unit that specializes in crowd control, evidence searches and honorary escorts.”