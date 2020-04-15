Servpro of San Angelo sanitizing vehicles of those on the frontlines of battling COVID-19 for FREE

They felt like it was the right thing to do during these times

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Next week, a San Angelo company is thanking those who are on the frontlines of battling the Coronavirus by disinfecting their vehicles free of charge.

“This is for firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and of course police officers,” said Joshua Isaac, Operations Manager of Servpro in San Angelo and Abilene.

Servpro of San Angelo provides services for those whose homes have received water or fire damage. Now the company wants to help those on the frontlines of battling the Coronavirus by disinfecting their vehicles free of charge.

“In falling with CDC recommendations for disinfecting and sanitization, we’re offering a wipe down of the vehicle and we’re disinfect the vehicle with our disinfectant,” explained Isaac.

According to Isaac, they felt like it was the right thing to do during these times.

“It’s our way to give back to the community since we have all the right tools and solvents to disinfect at the level that the CDC recommends,” added Isaac.

The offer includes sanitizing service and personal vehicles.

“A lot of times depending on their job situation, they’re able to change their clothes or disinfect properly before they get in their personal vehicles. We’ll be more than happy to disinfect their personal vehicles as well as their service vehicles,” continued Isaac.

First responders can take their vehicles to the Servepro warehouse in San Angelo on April 25th from 9:00am to 12:00pm. The company asks those who are interested to contact them ahead of time so that they can gather the supplies and staff necessary. Isaac said that the company is also offering evening cleanings for those who may not be able to make it on April 25th due to work.

“If people will call me at 325-213-2030, they can let me know when they are getting off and I can work with their schedules,” said Isaac, “Our goal out of this is to help those people and make sure we can do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

For more information, you can call Joshua Isaac at (325) 213-2030 or email him at josh@servproofsanangelo.com .