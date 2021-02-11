Service at water pick-up sites delayed due to inclement weather

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The opening of water distribution sites will be delayed today, Thursday, February 11, 2020, due to inclement weather, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.

Water distribution will begin at 10:00 AM at the following distribution sites:

  • Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
  • Bradford Elementary, 2302 Bradford St. – enter off Bradford and 23rd Street
  • Central High School, 655 Caddo St. – enter off Caddo Street near Hickory Street

According to the statement, “Sites will be stocked and available for drive-thru pickup of up to two cases of water per vehicle. All sites will be open until supply is exhausted or there is no more traffic at the sites.”

