SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released September’s featured fugitive with an increased reward as Cecil Colby Smith.

Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in December 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2002, Smith was convicted of violating a protective order/assault/stalking. In 2003, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child for incidents with a 13-year-old girl. In 2011, he was convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was released from prison in 2017.

Smith is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Longview, Amarillo and the state of Oklahoma.

Cecil Colby Smith, CC TDPS

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

