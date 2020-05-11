Buckner launches gold ribbon campaign in support of senior living

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a recent press release, Baptist Retirement Community announced the launch of their golden ribbon campaign. The release explained, “in order to increase awareness of senior living residents and the frontline workers caring for them during the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckner Retirement Services is launching a ribbon campaign titled Going Gold for Senior Living. San Angelo residents are encouraged to show their support of senior living communities, like Baptist Retirement Community, by displaying a gold ribbon outside their homes during the months of May and June.”

According to the release, the six Buckner senior living communities across Texas hosted drive-thru ribbon pick-up events on Monday, May 11 for family members of residents and staff. Similar campaigns on the national level, such as Light it Blue, have asked others to show support for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the press release from Buckner Retirement senior vice president Charlie Wilson said he was proud of the work and service by his staff, and thankful for the continuation of support from residents as social distancing measures continue. “The health and safety of our staff and residents are of utmost importance to us,” said Wilson. “All of our associates are a shining example of what it means to be selfless and inspire happiness in the lives of senior adults. As one of the most vulnerable populations, our residents sacrifice family visits to help reduce risks for their neighbors. By displaying a gold ribbon outside your home, you can recognize the selfless actions and personal sacrifices made by senior living residents and staff.”

It is Wilson’s hope that other senior living communities and nursing facilities across Texas and the U.S. will join in the gold ribbon campaign. Anyone who would like to support senior living communities is encouraged to purchase gold ribbon from local craft stores while following social distancing regulations and practicing personal hygiene when in public. Gold ribbon is also available through online retailers.