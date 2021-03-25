Senior Centers to begin reopening next week under temporary hours of operation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers will be opening April 1 and April 6, respectively, and will hold temporary hours of operation. The updated class schedule and general information about the health guidelines at the Senior Centers are below.

Station 618 Senior Center

*Opens April 1 for fitness classes and workout room use only

Temporary hours:

Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Other classes and activities will be added to the schedule in the upcoming months. FMI, please call 325-481-2798.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division

Santa Fe Crossing Senior Center

*Will be open on Tuesdays only for art class beginning April 6

Temporary hours:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday

The Nutrition program will continue to offer curbside meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

Face masks are recommended in the senior centers and spacing of six feet will be implemented between individuals during classes. For more information, call 325-481-2798.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division