Send cheer to residents in the Baptist Retirement Community

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Assisted living center and nursing homes are not allowing any visitors and haven’t been for several weeks.

Bucker Retirement Services is the parent company to the Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo. They say they’ve created some new ways to keep their residents healthy, active, and keep in touch with family. This includes technology stations, portable televisions for video conferencing, social media, phone calls and more.

“Keeping our residents safe during these unprecedented times is always our priority, but we will not ignore how important the power of communication and love is for their well being. I am constantly impressed by the creativity and tenacity our team members are showing in order to keep our residents connected to their family. Beyond our residents’ family and friends, many Texans throughout the state have reached out to learn ways they can show their support for senior adults while respecting the need to keep them safe. Writing letters to our residents will mean more to them than I can ever express,” Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services said.

But what about those residents who don’t have family members?

The company has come up with a way to spread cheer to those residents and others despite this difficult time, and you can help. They and the staff at the Baptist Retirement Community are asking the public to send well wishes, cards, letters, drawings, or emails to their center.

“Buckner Retirement Services is encouraging the community to send letters, stories or drawing to senior adults during social distancing to brighten their days. Mail sent in envelopes will be accepted and properly quarantined before being delivered to residents who have opted in to receive the letters,” Kayla Ivy, Media Relations Coordinator for Buckner said.

Mail letters, cards, and drawings to: Inspiring Happiness c/o Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St., San Angelo, TX 76903

Emails can be sent to: kevin@buckner.org