WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With recent news of the Biden administration adding to the border wall in South Texas many wonder if this will help solve the crisis. Others are confused as to why Biden went against his campaign promise that no more of “Trump’s wall” would be built.



Senator Ted Cruz says the addition to the wall “It isn’t enough… this is a PR move” to appease the democratic leaders like New York mayor Eric Adams who is frustrated with the influx of asylum seekers.

Cruz explained what’s happening at the border as a humanitarian crisis. As human trafficking, drugs gangs, and the sexual assault of women and children. He says once you see the mistreatment of human beings you cannot unsee it. Cruz visits the border frequently and has spent significant time with the border patrol.