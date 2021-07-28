Senator Cornyn on Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal: ‘Not Ready’ for Vote

‘I’m encouraged that our colleagues have gotten us this far, but the bill’s not ready, and we need to see the text and be given adequate time to read it‘

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the bipartisan infrastructure deal that was reached and the need to review legislative text. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Until this bill is actually written and we have a chance to review it, including all the details, the costs, the pay-fors, and the impact it will have on our states, I will not support it. And I imagine the majority of my Republican colleagues feel the same way.”

“Now, I say that also believing that it’s important for us to get a bipartisan infrastructure bill.”

“The question is whether the majority will permit other senators who are not part of that negotiating group to offer amendments to the bill and whether they will permit us to have debate and votes on those amendments.”

“I hope in his rush to get this bill out the door that the Majority Leader will allow a reasonable amendment process.”

“I want to make sure that our colleagues know I appreciate the work they put into this bill.”

“I’m encouraged that our colleagues have gotten us this far, but the bill’s not ready, and we need to see the text and be given adequate time to read it.”