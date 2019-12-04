Senate committee explores how Texans, social media companies can prevent mass violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawmakers gathering in Austin Wednesday are tackling the subject of how law enforcement, mental health providers, fusion centers and social media companies can work together to prevent mass violence in the state.

Two mass shootings this year prompted the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety hearings. The shooting at an El Paso Walmart in August killed 22 people and injured 24 others. In that case, the shooter’s mother had tried to reach out to law enforcement, concerned about her son owning an “AK” type gun.

A few weeks later, a man shot and killed seven people and wounded 17 others along the interstate between Midland and Odessa. That gunman had been fired shortly beforehand, and he called both police and the FBI before the shooting began.

The committee has met four times so far, including in both El Paso and Odessa, and has been charged with exploring seven points related to mass violence prevention. It is considering the following topic Wednesday:

Assess how state and local law enforcement agencies, fusion centers, mental health providers, digital platforms and social media companies such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., can better collaborate to detect, prevent, and respond to mass violence and terroristic activity. Examine what resources, staffing and protocols are necessary to enhance these partnerships and whether state funding is needed to assist local authorities in this endeavor.

The committee hearing begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Texas Capitol.