Sen. Ted Cruz faces backlash for vacation to Mexico during Texas crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Texas Senator Ted Cruz traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as the state struggled with a weather crisis, according to the Associated Press.

Photos circulating on social media overnight showed the Senator at an airport and on an airplane.

Senator Cruz is facing fierce criticism over his trip. In a tweet that did not mention the senator by name, retired NASA astronaut and naval aviator Scott Kelly alluded to leaders abandoning “ship.”

“Leadership Tip: Don’t abandon ship and leave your crew behind during a catastrophic emergency,” reads the tweet.

The Texas Democratic Party also shared a tweet telling Cruz to resign with the hashtag #CancunCruz.

“Ted Cruz should be stepping foot in communities across Texas to ensure hot meals for folks that have been without power in below-freezing temperatures for several days.” said the Texas Democratic Party in a tweet.

Thousands of people in Texas are still without power, and a water crisis has been unfolding after winter storms wreaked on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered seven million people to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

KVEO spoke to the Houston police department that confirmed Cruz requested a police escort through Houston Airport on Wednesday before his flight to Cancun.

“Upon Senator Cruz’s arrival at Terminal E, HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal,” said HPD.

HPD could not say whether such requests are typical for Cruz’s travel.

Texas is in for one last cold night with cold temperatures. Electric Reliability Council of Texas President and CEO Bill Magness said during a news conference Thursday the company authorized transmission operators at utilities to get power back to those affected by Monday’s mandated load shed outages.

Some people will remain without power for now due to this slow process. Others will be without power due to infrastructure problems caused by the ice and snowstorms.

Spokespersons for Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to the request for comment Wednesday night or Thursday, according to the Associated Press.