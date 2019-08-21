Sen. Cornyn speaks at new VA clinic ribbon cutting in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Senator John Cornyn attended the opening of the new VA clinic just off to Loop 306, across Southwest Blvd. from Sunset Mall. The new San Angelo Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic occupies the renovated “Greens Grocery Store” location and will almost double the capacity of the San Angelo VA offices.

During the grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, August 20, Senator Cornyn talked about the importance of veterans healthcare, noting how the new space will be able to help increase face to face care.

“Congress has tried to respond with the VA Mission Act and VA Choice Program,” said Cornyn, “so that outstanding clinics like this can provide services to those who need those services here. But also to work in the community so that people who need in-patient treatment or other specialized care, they can get it.”

Senator Cornyn also toured the new clinic and spoke with veterans. Some topics that came up for discussion included better integration of information technology, doctor retention, female veteran care, the benefits of in-person care over “telehealth” and increased access to mental healthcare resources. .