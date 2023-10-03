SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A semi-truck caught fire only feet away from the back of Burlington Coat Factory on Sunset Drive on October 3.

According to Chief Battalion Fred Barnett, the back axels of a semi-truck parked in the loading area of Burlington locked up and caught fire. Due to the driver’s quick actions and the use of a fire extinguisher, the flames were put out before first responders arrived on scene.

Concho Valley Homepage staff watched firefighters finish putting out the smoke that had been surrounding the rear of the truck. The fire was contained quickly and further investigation showed that the flames had not reached the cargo hold of the truck.