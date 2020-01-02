Secretary Julián Castro suspends Presidential Campaign

Courtesy: Julián Castro for President 2020 Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – On Thursday, January 2, 2019, presidential candidate former Obama Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, Julián Castro, announced that he would immediately suspend his campaign for President of the United States.

In a video released Thursday morning, Secretary Castro thanked supporters, and highlighted the campaign’s efforts to stand up for vulnerable communities, the poor, and those left out of the political process.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” said Secretary Castro in the video. “But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.” The video concludes, “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams—and keep fighting for what you believe in. ¡Ganaremos un día!”

On Thursday at 9:00 PM EST, Secretary Castro will travel to New York to interview in-studio on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

