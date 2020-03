At 12:55 p.m. on March 25, 2020, the City of San Angelo confirmed a second case of COVID-19, or the Coronavirus, in Tom Green County.

According to officials, the patient is a male in his 20s who “came into contact with a positive case within the state.”

The male was tested at one of the drive-thru testing centers set up by Shannon Medical Center.

Officials say he is in voluntary quarantine.

